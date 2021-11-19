James Bond No Time To Die special effects revealed for opening sequence

James Bond fans interested in learning more about special effects that go into making the iconic car chases and action sequences within the films, are sure to enjoy this short behind-the-scenes No Time To Die special effects reveal showing how the opening sequence was created. If you haven’t yet seen the No Time To Die movie very little about the storyline is given away apart from showing how the opening car chase was created by the amazing stunt team and special effects department.

James Bond No Time To Die special effects revealed

“The opening action sequence of “No Time To Die” finds James Bond racing through the streets of Matera, Italy. Special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, who has worked on 007 classics like “GoldenEye” and “Skyfall,” explains how the crew loaded the Aston Martin DB5 with gadgets, made a pristine vehicle look damaged, and how pouring soda helped cars and motorcycles speed through ancient cobblestone streets.”

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. “

Source : YouTube

