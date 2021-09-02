No Time To Die James Bond film premiers September 30th

Now that things are edging back to normality after the last few years, the highly anticipated but unfortunately delayed new James Bond film No Time To Die will premiere in cinemas later this month and will be available to watch from September 30th 2021 onwards. To whet your appetite for the latest James Bond adventure a new international trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the characters, storyline and action in the latest James Bond film once again starring Daniel Craig as the suave spy.

No Time To Die is the 25th film in the James Bond series of movies and has been produced by Eon Productions and stars Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprising their roles from previous films together with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast in No Time To Die.

“Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions.”

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

