Jaguar C-X75 Recreated By Callum

The Jaguar C-X75, a car that once existed only in the realm of concept and cinema, has been brought to life by the renowned design and engineering firm, CALLUM. This transformation is not merely a restoration but a complete reimagining of the supercar, fulfilling the potential that the original concept promised. CALLUM’s meticulous attention to detail and engineering prowess has resulted in a vehicle that seamlessly combines exceptional performance, luxurious comfort, and modern convenience, making it a truly bespoke masterpiece.

The C-X75 now features a re-engineered drivetrain, active aerodynamics, and a contemporary interior, elevating the driving experience to new heights. CALLUM’s team of experts has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the car is optimized for both performance and aesthetics, creating a vehicle that is as visually stunning as it is thrilling to drive.

Performance and Engineering Excellence

Under the hood, the Jaguar C-X75 features a supercharged V8 engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering an exhilarating driving experience. CALLUM’s proprietary software and electronics allow the car to switch seamlessly between a road-friendly mode and a dynamic sporting mode, adapting to the driver’s preferences and the driving conditions.

The advanced active aerodynamics package provides additional downforce at speeds above 60km/h, ensuring exceptional stability and confidence-inspiring handling. The hydraulic front lift suspension enhances practicality for urban driving, allowing the car to navigate speed bumps and steep driveways with ease. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres offer exceptional grip and performance, making the C-X75 suitable for both spirited road driving and occasional track use.

Interior Refinement and Modern Technology

The interior of the Jaguar C-X75 by CALLUM is a testament to the firm’s dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The cabin is adorned with a luxurious combination of dark green and cream tones, complemented by the finest leather textures. The bespoke interior design creates an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort, enveloping the driver and passengers in a truly unique environment.

CALLUM has integrated modern technology seamlessly into the C-X75’s interior, ensuring that the car is not only a performance powerhouse but also a haven of convenience. Features such as wireless charging, Apple CarPlay integration, and a bespoke sound system enhance the overall driving experience. The custom-machined steering wheel and digital rear-view mirror add a touch of exclusivity and practicality to the car’s interior.

Pricing and Availability

The Jaguar C-X75 by CALLUM is a one-of-a-kind commission, carefully crafted to reflect the unique desires and preferences of its owner. As such, pricing is bespoke and tailored to the specific modifications and enhancements requested. Availability is limited, with each project requiring extensive collaboration between CALLUM and the client to ensure that every detail is perfected and meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact CALLUM directly to explore the possibilities of creating their own custom masterpiece. The firm’s team of experts will work closely with clients to understand their vision and bring it to life, creating a truly unique and personalized automotive work of art.

Exploring Further Interests

For those intrigued by the transformation of the Jaguar C-X75, CALLUM’s expertise extends far beyond this particular project. The company is also actively involved in the electrification of lightweight sports cars, pushing the boundaries of performance and sustainability in the automotive industry. Additionally, CALLUM is responsible for the production of the CALLUM Vanquish 25, a modernized and enhanced version of the iconic Aston Martin Vanquish.

CALLUM’s bespoke interior design services are also highly sought after, with the firm collaborating with clients to create stunning and personalized interiors for a wide range of high-performance vehicles. These endeavors showcase CALLUM’s unwavering commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving world of automotive design and engineering.

As the Jaguar C-X75 by CALLUM takes its place among the most exclusive and captivating supercars in the world, it serves as a testament to the firm’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of automotive design and performance. With its unparalleled combination of power, beauty, and innovation, this masterpiece is set to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike, cementing CALLUM’s position as a leader in the industry.

Specifications

Engine: Supercharged V8

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

Active Aero Package: Provides additional downforce above 60km/h

Suspension: Hydraulic front lift

Tyres: Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Interior: Dark green and cream tones with leather textures

Technology: Wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, bespoke sound system

Unique Features: Custom-machined steering wheel, digital rear-view mirror

Source Callum Designs



