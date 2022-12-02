Jack Ryan Season 3 release date trailer

The Amazon Prime Video team have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 TV series, which will premiere on prime video later this month from December 21, 2022 onwards. The Jack Ryan TV series stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Hoogenakker, Noomi Rapace, Jordi Mollà, Francisco Denis, Cristina Umaña, Jovan Adepo, Michael Kelly and Michael Peña.

Jack Ryan Season 3 release date

The new season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan arrives on the 21st of December on Prime Video. The storyline follows a CIA analyst who is pulled from the security of his desk job into the field after discovering a string of dubious bank transfers, which are being carried out by a rising Islamic extremist named Suleiman.

“When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

