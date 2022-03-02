J20 rugged Android 11 5G smart phone

If your phones takes a battering you might be interested in a new 5G device created by Chinese manufacturer Jesy.. Launched via Kickstarter this month the smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery and is waterproof rated with IP68 certification. The drop proof, dustproof phone runs the Android 11 operating system and features, dual Sim card slots, altitude detection and connectivity via a number of providers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $364 or £270 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This military-grade rugged smartphone meets the most stringent advanced performance standards, including IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G. It is tough enough to resist water, dust, sudden drops, and inclement weather. Built to satisfy the needs of users who work and travel in rugged environments in a variety of industries, even under harsh outdoor conditions. The JESY J20 adopts a modular structure inside and military-grade shock-absorbing screws to stabilize the body and release elastic energy when falling, giving the phone excellent resistance to drops, falls, and impacts.”

Android 11 5G phone

If the J20 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the J20 Android 11 5G phone project review the promotional video below.

“The shell of JESY J20 is reinforced using ultra-safe, ultra-strong aerospace-grade aluminum. The exterior of the shell utilizes German Bayer polymer colloid material which, after a special oxidation process and grounding process, allows the shell of J20 to prevent static and corrosion. This feature makes the phone more durable and safer for workers in special industries. The screen of the JESY J20 is super tough and shatter-resistant. Its 6.3-inch FHD+ display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass III, which has been chemically enhanced to make it strong and more resistant to damage, preventing it from being broken or scratched. Glare resistance is also a feature of the screen, so you can see the display clearly even when using the J20 outdoors.”

“Frontline workers don’t just sit at a desk, so the J20 is made to work hard. It is the perfect smartphone for construction workers, police, firefighters, first responders, and anyone who works outdoors. No matter where you go or what you do for work, J20 is the best choice. The world is quickly moving to 5G. JESY J20 is shipped with global unlocked capability with 5G/4G/3G/2G Bands. It is up to 10 times faster than 4G, so you will enjoy the smoothest & fastest mobile experience anywhere you go”

Source : Kickstarter

