Is iOS 14.6 beta 1 faster than iOS 14.5 RC (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.6 beta 1 to developers last week, they also released iOS 14.5 RC, the final version of iOS 14.5 is expected this week, probably tomorrow.

Now we have a speed test video of iOS 14.6 beta 1 vs iOS 14.5 Release Candidate, lets find out of there are any speed improvements. If you want a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, iPhone 6S at 06:27, iPhone 7 at 12:36, iPhone 8 at 18:19, iPhone XR at 24.27 and the iPhone 11 at 29:47.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE with the new beta booted up quicker than the device with iOS 14.5, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone 6S the handset with iOS 14.6 also booted up faster,there were no speed improvements in the various apps.

The iPhone 7 running iOS 14.6 also booted up quicker than the device running iOS 14.5, the app speed were about the same on both software versions.

On the test with the iPhone 8, the handset running the new iOS 14.6 beta 1 was also first to boot up, the apps were similar on both devices.

The iPhone XR running the iOS 14.6 software booted up first of the two devices, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 11 the handset running iOS 14.6 beta 1 was also first to boot up, the apps were the same in both devices. As we can see from the tests there are some speed improvements in the boot up times with iOS 14.6 beta 1 over iOS 14.5 RC.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

