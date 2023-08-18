IronKey Keypad 200 Series hardware encrypted USB-C drive



In a significant stride towards enhancing data security, Kingston Digital has unveiled its latest innovation, the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C. This state-of-the-art hardware encrypted USB-C drive is a testament to Kingston’s commitment to providing robust and reliable data storage solutions.

The IronKey Keypad 200C is not just any ordinary USB drive. It boasts FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified military-grade security, making it a fortress for your data. This level of security is OS-independent, meaning it can provide the same high level of protection across different operating systems.

One of the standout features of the KP200C is its use of XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption. This advanced encryption standard is coupled with Brute Force password attack protection and BadUSB protection, ensuring your data remains safe from a wide range of potential threats.

The drive also introduces a Multi-PIN option for Admin/User accounts. This feature allows the Admin to restore a User PIN if it’s forgotten, adding an extra layer of convenience to its high-security framework.

Hardware encrypted USB-C drive

The IronKey Keypad 200C is not just about security, though. It offers a generous storage capacity of up to 256 GB. Furthermore, it comes with a 3-year warranty and free technical support, underlining Kingston’s confidence in its product and commitment to customer satisfaction.

The drive’s versatility is another of its strong suits. It is OS- and device-independent, powered by a rechargeable battery, and can be plugged into any system that supports a USB Type-C mass storage device. This makes it a highly adaptable solution for a wide range of users.

The drive also features Global and Session Read-Only (Write Protect) Modes. This allows both Admin and User to set a session-based Read-Only mode, providing an additional layer of protection against malware.

IronKey Keypad 200C

“Data protection needs are growing as breaches due to Cloud penetrations or storage drive losses become more common. Sensitive data requires the strongest military-grade protection available on hardware-encrypted drives that can be physically secured off the Internet while protecting the data in-transit and at-rest,” said Richard Kanadjian, IronKey global business manager, Kingston. “With the addition of KP200C, our second USB Type-C drive to the IronKey lineup joining the Vault Privacy 50C, we now offer even more flexibility across various platforms and operating systems, empowering users to access data effortlessly regardless of device or system.”

The IronKey Keypad 200C is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and a Type-C connector. It offers a range of capacities from 8 GB to 256 GB, catering to different user needs.

In terms of durability, the drive is waterproof and dustproof, certified to an IP57 rating. This means it can withstand challenging environments and continue to function optimally. Moreover, it is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Android 5, or any system that supports a USB mass storage device.

The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C is a powerful, versatile, and secure data storage solution. Its advanced features and robust design make it an ideal choice for those seeking high-level data protection and convenience.

Source: Kingston



