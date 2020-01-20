Iron Man VR game delayed Until May 15th

Games developer Camouflaj currently working on Marvels Iron Man the virtual reality game, as unfortunately tweeted this week that the game’s release will be delayed until May 2020.

To remind yourself of what you can expect from the action within the Iron Man virtual reality game, check out the original announcement trailer first released back in March 2019.

“In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

Source: Camouflaj

