DIY Iron Man briefcase suit cosplay project

YouTuber JLaservideo has published a new project this month where he has created a real-life metal expandable briefcase suit, inspired by the Iron Man 2 briefcase suit worn by Tony Stark during his racetrack battle. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and the build as well as some of the issues that are encountered during the creation process.

“Here’s how I built a full metal expanding Iron Man Mark 5 “suitcase”. This case can unfold into a full metal iron man suit complete with lights, lasers, and fire. The suit is fabricated out of 16 gauge steel that I plasma cut and bent into shape. All the pieces slid into each other to fold down into a suitcase that also features a handle to cary. This was my first time plasma cutting and working the steel in this way so there are definitely things I would change but over all I’m happy with the result and I hope you like it!”

Source : Adafruit : JLaservideo

