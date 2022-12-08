iQOO Neo7 SE smartphone gets official

We recently heard some specifications on the new iQOO Neo7 SE smartphone and now the handset is official and we have more details on the device.

The iQOO Neo7 SE comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display also features a 102Hz refresh rate.

The new handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 mobile processor and it also comes with a choicer of RAM and storage.

The options include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The handset does not have a microSD card slot.

The iQOO Neo7 SE comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 120W charging which can charge the handset to 60 percent in just 10 minutes. pricing starts at CNY 2,000 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





