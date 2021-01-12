Jailbroken iPhone 7 runs Ubuntu Linux OS

Reddit user “newhacker1746” has published a details and a YouTube video of a jailbroken iPhone 7 smartphone running the Linux Ubuntu operating system version 20.04. If you are interested in setting up an old iPhone 7 with the Linux operating system, you can find a comprehensive list of setup instructions over on Reddit via the link below. Check out the video below to learn more about the process of loading Linux on to the iPhone 7 which requires the jailbreak tool checkra1n, which is based on the unpatchable hardware exploit “checkm8”.

“To be honest, I felt a lot of pride in using Linux for one of its classic purposes: repurposing otherwise-unusable devices. This iPhone would never be able to boot iOS again, as its nvme nand is completely dead. Yet, it boots Linux and mounts a filesystem over USB ethernet no problem!”

Source : iDownloadBlog, : 9to5Mac : Reddit

