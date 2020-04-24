iPhone SE now available from Vodafone

The iPhone SE has gone on sale in the UK from today and the handset is also now available on a range of monthly contracts with Vodafone.

The device is available from £34 a month with Vodafone with a £49 up front payment and for this you get 6GB of data month.

The handset is also available with a range of Vodafone’s unlimited contract and you can see some details of these below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £51 per month (£19 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £46 per month (£29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £42 per month (£29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more information about the new iPhone SE over at Vodafone at the link below, the device is now available to buy.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals