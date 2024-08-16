iPhone Screen Dimming Problem: Causes and Fixes

The iPhone screen dimming problem can be a frustrating experience for users, as it can significantly impact the device’s usability and performance. This issue is primarily caused by the iPhone’s built-in protective measures to prevent damage from overheating. However, if the device is not overheating and still experiencing screen dimming, it could be due to an iOS software glitch or an underlying hardware problem. The video below from Daniel About Tech shows us how to fix this issue on your iPhone.

Overheating Protection Mechanism

When an iPhone is exposed to excessive heat, it may automatically dim or even turn the screen black to prevent internal components from being damaged. This is a common scenario when the device is:

Exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods

Used for intensive tasks such as gaming or navigation

Charging in a hot environment or with a faulty charger

In addition to screen dimming, other symptoms of an overheating iPhone include:

Flashlight being disabled or unresponsive

Slow or stopped charging

Weakened cellular or Wi-Fi signal

Reduced overall performance and sluggishness

Verifying Overheating and Implementing Solutions

To confirm if overheating is the cause of your iPhone’s screen dimming, try allowing the flashlight. If the flashlight cannot be turned on, it is a strong indication that your device is indeed overheating. In such cases, the best course of action is to:

Stop using the iPhone immediately and allow it to cool down naturally

and allow it to cool down naturally Shield the device from direct heat sources, such as sunlight or hot surfaces

Avoid using extreme cooling methods, like placing the iPhone in a freezer, as this can cause condensation and further damage

Once the iPhone has cooled down sufficiently, the screen should return to its normal brightness, and the device should function as expected.

Addressing Non-Overheating Related Issues

If your iPhone is not hot to the touch but still experiences screen dimming, it may be due to an iOS software issue or a hardware problem. In such cases, you can try the following steps to resolve the issue:

Reset the iPhone by pressing and holding the power button and the home button (or volume down button on models without a home button) simultaneously until the Apple logo appears

Back up your data to iCloud or iTunes

Restore the iPhone using iTunes or Finder (on macOS Catalina and later)

Set up the device and recover your data from the backup

If these steps do not resolve the screen dimming issue, it is recommended to seek professional repair services from Apple or an authorized service provider. They can diagnose and address any underlying hardware problems, such as a faulty display or battery.

By understanding the primary causes of iPhone screen dimming and following the appropriate troubleshooting steps, you can effectively resolve this issue and ensure that your device operates smoothly. Regular maintenance, such as updating to the latest iOS version and avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures, can help prevent screen dimming and other performance-related problems.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



