8 Unexpected iPhone Features You Need to Know

Your iPhone is more than just a communication device—it’s a versatile tool designed to simplify tasks, enhance productivity, and safeguard your personal information. While some features are widely recognized, others remain underutilized, even though they can significantly improve your daily experience. Here are eight practical and innovative features you can start using today to unlock the full potential of your iPhone in a new video from Proper Honest Tech.

1. Customize Your Home Screen for Efficiency

A well-organized home screen can dramatically improve how you interact with your iPhone. With Smart Stacks, you can group multiple widgets into a single stack, allowing you to swipe through them effortlessly. To create one, simply drag a widget onto another, and your iPhone will automatically create a stack. This feature helps you consolidate information, such as weather updates, calendar events, and reminders, in one place.

Additionally, you can declutter your home screen by rearranging or hiding entire app pages. This allows you to prioritize the apps and widgets you use most frequently, creating a more streamlined and efficient interface. By customizing your home screen, you can reduce distractions and focus on what matters most.

2. Use Live Text and QR Code Scanning

Your iPhone’s Camera app is equipped with Live Text recognition, a feature that lets you interact with text in real time. By pointing your camera at printed or handwritten text, you can copy, translate, or search it instantly—no need to take a photo first. This is particularly useful for capturing information from documents, signs, or notes on the go.

For added convenience, you can enable a QR code scanner in your Control Center. This makes it faster to scan QR codes for accessing websites, making payments, or downloading apps. These tools not only save time but also enhance the functionality of your iPhone’s camera, making it a powerful utility for everyday tasks.

3. Accessibility Tools: Adjust Text Size and Enable Hover Typing

Apple’s accessibility features are designed to cater to a wide range of user needs, making sure that your iPhone is adaptable to your preferences. One such feature is the ability to adjust text size for individual apps or system-wide. By adding the Text Size option to your Control Center, you can quickly modify font sizes to improve readability across different interfaces.

Another useful tool is Hover Typing, which provides a floating text box with customizable font sizes and colors. This feature is particularly helpful for users who require larger text or prefer a more personalized typing experience. These accessibility options make your iPhone more inclusive and user-friendly, making sure that it meets your specific requirements.

4. Share Podcast Timestamps

Sharing specific moments from a podcast has never been easier. With the playback menu or transcript feature, you can generate a link to a precise timestamp in an episode. This ensures that the recipient can jump directly to the relevant part of the discussion, saving time and improving the sharing experience.

Whether you’re highlighting an insightful conversation, a funny anecdote, or an important detail, this feature makes it simple to share meaningful content with others. It’s a practical tool for both casual listeners and those who use podcasts for learning or professional purposes.

5. Let Siri Read Articles Aloud

If you prefer listening to content rather than reading, Siri can read web pages aloud directly from Safari. This hands-free feature is ideal for multitasking or for users who enjoy consuming information audibly. To activate it, simply summon Siri and ask it to read the article you’re viewing.

This functionality is particularly useful for staying informed while driving, cooking, or performing other tasks that require your hands. By allowing Siri to read articles aloud, you can make better use of your time and enjoy a more flexible way of accessing information.

6. Spotlight Search: More Than Just Apps

Spotlight Search has evolved into a comprehensive tool for finding information quickly and efficiently. Beyond locating apps or contacts, you can now use it to search for music artists, TV shows, movies, and more. Spotlight provides detailed information, including streaming options, reviews, and even concert or show schedules.

This feature transforms your iPhone into a powerful search engine, allowing you to access a wealth of information without opening multiple apps. Whether you’re planning a movie night or looking for details about your favorite artist, Spotlight Search offers a convenient and centralized solution.

7. Protect Privacy with Photo Editing Tools

Your iPhone includes advanced photo editing tools designed to protect your privacy when sharing images. In the Photos app, you can redact sensitive details such as faces, license plates, or other identifiable information. Using Apple’s intelligent editing features, you can blur or remove these elements with ease.

This ensures that your photos are safe to share without compromising your privacy or the privacy of others. Whether you’re sharing pictures on social media or sending them to friends, these tools provide peace of mind and greater control over your personal information.

8. Declutter Notifications with Focus Modes

Focus Modes are a powerful way to filter notifications based on your current activity. Whether you’re working, driving, or relaxing, you can customize which apps and contacts can reach you during specific times. This helps you stay focused and minimize distractions, creating a more productive and balanced routine.

For example, you can set up a Work Focus that only allows notifications from colleagues and work-related apps, or a Personal Focus that prioritizes messages from family and friends. By tailoring your notification settings, you can create an environment that supports your goals and reduces unnecessary interruptions.

Enhance Your iPhone Experience

These eight features showcase the versatility and functionality of your iPhone, offering tools to improve efficiency, accessibility, and privacy. By incorporating these features into your daily routine, you can make your device more intuitive and user-friendly. Explore these options to discover how they can simplify tasks, enhance productivity, and provide a more seamless digital experience.

