iPhone battery test: Low power mode vs standard mode (Video)

Apple’s iPhones come with a low power mode that lets you save battery life on your device when you need to, now we have a battery life test of low power mode vs standard mode.

The video below tests two iPhone 12 handsets side by side one running the standard power mode and the other running the low power mode. Lets find out what difference there are between the two battery modes.

As we can see in the video there is not much difference between the two handsets in terms of battery life in the tests.

At the end of the the first tests the iPhone 12 in low power mode only had 2 percent more left and it also had 5 minutes left at the end. The lower power mode performed slightly better in the last tests with a higher difference between standard mode.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

