Does the iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Easily? Let’s Find Out

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, the latest addition to its flagship lineup, combines innovative technology with a sleek, modern design. Featuring an aluminum unibody, Ceramic Shield 2, and Sapphire Crystal lens protection, it promises both durability and high performance. However, concerns have surfaced regarding the phone’s anodized coating, particularly on the sharp-edged camera plateau. While this issue is primarily cosmetic, it raises important questions about the balance between aesthetic appeal and practical durability in smartphone design. The video below from JerryRigEverything tests out the device. Let’s find out more details.

Durability: A Structural Upgrade

The iPhone 17 Pro marks a significant shift in Apple’s approach to smartphone construction, moving away from its previous glass-heavy designs. The aluminum unibody enhances the device’s structural integrity, making it more resistant to bending or cracking under stress. This robust frame is complemented by Ceramic Shield 2, an advanced version of Apple’s proprietary glass technology, which protects the display and cameras from drops and scratches. Together, these materials set a new standard for smartphone durability, making sure the device can endure the rigors of daily use.

Additionally, the Sapphire Crystal lens covering the camera system offers superior scratch resistance, maintaining optical clarity even after prolonged use. These features collectively make the iPhone 17 Pro a durable choice for users who prioritize longevity in their devices.

Anodized Coating: Beauty with a Trade-Off

The anodized coating on the iPhone 17 Pro’s aluminum frame provides a vibrant, premium finish, enhancing the phone’s overall aesthetic. This coating is highly resistant to scratches, but its vulnerability to chipping—particularly on the sharp edges of the camera plateau—has drawn attention. Industry standards for anodizing typically recommend rounded edges to minimize such risks, but Apple’s design prioritizes visual appeal over these guidelines.

As a result, regular handling can lead to visible cosmetic wear, especially around the camera module. While this does not affect the phone’s functionality, it may be a concern for users who value maintaining a pristine appearance. This trade-off highlights the challenges of balancing design innovation with practical durability.

Design Choices: Aesthetic Appeal vs. Practical Durability

The sharp-edged camera plateau is a bold design element that enhances the iPhone 17 Pro’s visual identity. Its angular edges create a striking contrast with the smooth curves of the device, making it stand out in a crowded market. However, this design choice comes at a cost. The sharp edges are more prone to chipping, even with careful handling, due to the inherent limitations of the anodized coating.

It’s important to note that this issue is not a result of user mishandling but rather a consequence of Apple’s design priorities. For users who prioritize maintaining the phone’s cosmetic integrity, additional protective measures are strongly recommended. This design decision underscores the ongoing tension between creating visually stunning devices and ensuring their long-term durability.

How to Protect Your iPhone 17 Pro

To address concerns about cosmetic damage, Apple includes a transparent protective case with the iPhone 17 Pro. This case features a raised lip around the camera module, providing an extra layer of defense against chipping and scratches. While the Ceramic Shield 2 and Sapphire Crystal lens already offer robust protection against physical damage, using a case or screen protector can help preserve the phone’s appearance over time.

For users seeking additional protection, third-party accessories such as camera lens protectors or rugged cases can further enhance durability. These measures are particularly useful for individuals who frequently expose their devices to challenging environments or heavy usage.

Camera and Display: Advanced Technology at Work

The iPhone 17 Pro’s triple 48MP camera system is a standout feature, delivering exceptional image quality and versatility. The Sapphire Crystal lens not only enhances durability but also ensures optical clarity by resisting scratches and abrasions. This makes the camera system reliable for both casual photography and professional-grade content creation.

On the front, the 6.3-inch Super Retina OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and vibrant colors. This display is engineered to withstand heat, pressure, and wear, making it both visually impressive and highly durable. Whether you’re streaming videos, gaming, or working on creative projects, the iPhone 17 Pro’s display delivers a premium experience.

Charging and Connectivity: Faster and More Convenient

The introduction of a USB-C port in the iPhone 17 Pro represents a significant upgrade in connectivity. This port supports fast charging, allowing the device to reach 50% battery capacity in just 20 minutes. This feature ensures that users can quickly recharge their devices and stay connected throughout the day.

In addition to faster charging, the USB-C port enhances compatibility with a wide range of accessories and peripherals, making the iPhone 17 Pro a more versatile tool for both personal and professional use. This improvement reflects Apple’s commitment to aligning its devices with modern connectivity standards.

Balancing Innovation and Practicality

The iPhone 17 Pro exemplifies Apple’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design and technology. Its aluminum unibody, Ceramic Shield 2, and Sapphire Crystal lens protection make it one of the most durable smartphones on the market. However, the sharp-edged camera plateau, while visually striking, introduces a vulnerability to cosmetic chipping.

This design choice highlights the trade-offs inherent in creating a device that is both aesthetically pleasing and practically durable. By taking simple protective measures, such as using the included case or investing in additional accessories, users can minimize cosmetic wear and enjoy the phone’s exceptional performance over time. The iPhone 17 Pro remains a powerful and visually appealing device that continues to set new standards in the smartphone industry.

