iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. the ORIGINAL iPhone! You Won’t Believe How Far Its Come!

The evolution from the original iPhone to the iPhone 16 Pro Max marks a significant leap in technology. The awesome video below from Nick Ackerman highlights changes in design, camera technology, user interface, hardware, and performance, showcasing the iPhone’s profound impact on the smartphone industry.

Design Evolution

The original iPhone’s design was simple and compact, with large bezels and a small screen. It was a groundbreaking device for its time, but compared to modern smartphones, it appears dated. Fast forward to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and you witness a transformation to a nearly bezel-less display crafted from advanced materials such as Ceramic Shield glass and surgical-grade stainless steel. This shift not only enhances aesthetics but also improves functionality, offering a more immersive viewing experience and increased durability.

The original iPhone had a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 320×480 pixels

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2778×1284 pixels

Camera Advancements

The original iPhone featured a basic 2-megapixel camera without autofocus or video capability. It was suitable for capturing simple snapshots but lacked the advanced features we expect from modern smartphone cameras. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a multi-lens camera system, including a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. This setup delivers superior image quality, allowing you to capture professional-grade photos and videos in various lighting conditions. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also introduces advanced computational photography features, such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, and ProRAW, elevating mobile photography to new heights.

The original iPhone had a fixed-focus 2-megapixel camera

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a triple-camera system with advanced computational photography capabilities

User Interface and Features

The original iPhone’s user interface was straightforward, with limited customization options and a small selection of pre-installed apps. It introduced the concept of touch-based navigation, which was innovative at the time. Today, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a highly customizable interface, enhanced by Face ID technology for secure authentication and a vast app ecosystem with millions of apps available on the App Store. The device also features advanced technologies like 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Ultra Wideband for precise location tracking. This evolution provides you with a personalized and secure user experience, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

The original iPhone ran on iPhone OS 1.0 with limited customization options

The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on iOS 20, offering a highly customizable and feature-rich user experience

Hardware Changes

The original iPhone included a 3.5mm headphone jack and a large SIM card slot, which were standard features at the time. However, as technology progressed, Apple made bold decisions to streamline the iPhone’s design. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has eliminated the headphone jack, encouraging the use of wireless earbuds or headphones. It has also adopted eSIM technology, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be stored on a single device without the need for physical SIM cards. These changes reflect a move towards a more minimalist design and improved connectivity options, paving the way for future innovations in smartphone hardware.

The original iPhone had a 3.5mm headphone jack and a physical SIM card slot

The iPhone 16 Pro Max relies on wireless audio and eSIM technology for a streamlined design

Battery and Performance

The original iPhone offered limited battery life, with a talk time of up to 8 hours and a standby time of up to 250 hours. It was powered by a 620MHz ARM 11 processor and had 128MB of RAM, which was considered sufficient for the device’s capabilities at the time. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro Max provides long-lasting battery life, with up to 20 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback. It is equipped with the A24 Bionic chip, which delivers unparalleled performance for demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and augmented reality applications. The device also features up to 1TB of storage, allowing you to store a vast amount of photos, videos, and apps without worrying about running out of space.

The original iPhone had a 1400mAh battery and a 620MHz processor

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 5000mAh battery and the A24 Bionic chip for exceptional performance

Cultural Impact

At its launch in 2007, the original iPhone was a innovative device that reshaped the smartphone landscape. It introduced a new era of mobile computing, making the internet and digital services accessible to millions of people worldwide. The iPhone 16 Pro Max represents the culmination of years of technological advancements, integrating numerous features and capabilities into a single, powerful device. It showcases Apple’s commitment to innovation, design, and user experience. The iPhone’s evolution has not only transformed the way we communicate and access information but has also had a profound impact on various industries, from photography and entertainment to education and healthcare.

The original iPhone transformed the smartphone industry and introduced touch-based mobile computing to the masses

The iPhone 16 Pro Max represents the pinnacle of smartphone technology, with advanced features and capabilities that cater to a wide range of user needs

Overall Comparison

The original iPhone was groundbreaking for its time, setting the stage for future innovations in the smartphone industry. It introduced a new paradigm of mobile computing and paved the way for the development of advanced mobile technologies. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, showcases the significant technological progress and expanded functionality that has been achieved over the years. It offers a larger, more vibrant display, a versatile camera system, a customizable user interface, and powerful performance capabilities. The device illustrates the remarkable journey of iPhone evolution and its impact on smartphone design, user experience, and the broader technology landscape. As we look back at the original iPhone and compare it to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we can appreciate the incredible advancements that have been made and anticipate the exciting innovations that lie ahead.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



