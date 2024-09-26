iPhone 16 Pro Max vs S24 Ultra: The ULTIMATE Drop Test

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, durability remains a critical factor for many users. As flagship devices continue to push the boundaries of technology and design, it’s essential to understand how well they can withstand the rigors of daily use, including accidental drops. In the video below, Phone Buff put two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, through a series of drop tests to determine which device reigns supreme in terms of resilience.

Material and Build Quality

Before diving into the drop tests, it’s crucial to examine the materials and build quality of each device. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a second-generation Ceramic Shield on its front, coupled with a Grade 5 titanium frame, offering enhanced protection against scratches and impacts. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the strongest glass available on both its front and back, along with a Grade 2 titanium frame. These high-quality materials play a significant role in determining how well each phone can withstand the challenges ahead.

Drop Test Rounds

To thoroughly assess the durability of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we subjected both devices to a series of drop tests, each designed to simulate real-world scenarios.

Round 1: Backdrop

In the first round, the phones were dropped from a height of 1.5 meters onto their backs. Upon impact, the rear glass of both devices shattered, highlighting the vulnerability of glass surfaces. However, a closer inspection revealed that the iPhone’s camera lens suffered more extensive damage compared to the Galaxy’s. The Galaxy’s camera housing, made of metal, provided better protection for its lens assembly. This round suggests that while both phones are susceptible to rear glass damage, the Galaxy’s design offers a slight advantage in safeguarding its camera system.

Round 2: Corner Drop

Next, the phones’ were tested for resilience to corner drops, a common occurrence in daily use. Both devices were dropped from the same height onto their corners. Upon inspection, both phones exhibited minor scuffs and dents on their metal frames. However, the iPhone’s Grade 5 titanium frame showed slightly better resistance to deformation compared to the Galaxy’s Grade 2 titanium. While the difference was minimal, it suggests that the iPhone’s structural material may provide a marginally higher level of protection against corner impacts.

Round 3: Face Drop

In the third round, they were assessed how well the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra could withstand a direct impact on their screens. Both phones were dropped face-down onto a flat surface from a height of 1.5 meters. The results were striking – both screens shattered upon impact, leaving a web of cracks across their surfaces. However, a crucial difference emerged in the aftermath. The iPhone remained fully functional, with its touch responsiveness and display quality unaffected. In contrast, the Galaxy’s in-display fingerprint scanner failed to function after the drop. This highlights a potential weakness in the Galaxy’s screen design and the placement of its fingerprint scanner.

Bonus Round: Multiple Drops onto Steel

To push the limits of both devices, there was a bonus round involving multiple drops onto a steel surface. Each phone was dropped a total of five times from a height of 1.5 meters. The results were intriguing. The iPhone began to experience intermittent power issues after the third drop, with the device shutting down and restarting unexpectedly. The Galaxy, on the other hand, developed white and yellow stripes across its screen after the fourth drop, indicating potential damage to its display panel. Additionally, the iPhone’s back glass was severely shattered, with large pieces of glass falling off, while the Galaxy’s rear glass held up comparatively better. This round underscores the Galaxy’s superior ability to maintain its structural integrity and overall functionality under repeated stress.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra were subjected to a series of rigorous drop tests

Both phones suffered rear glass damage in the backdrop test, with the iPhone’s camera lens being more vulnerable

The iPhone’s Grade 5 titanium frame showed slightly better resistance to corner impacts compared to the Galaxy’s Grade 2 titanium

In the face drop test, both screens shattered, but the iPhone remained functional while the Galaxy’s fingerprint scanner failed

During multiple drops onto steel, the iPhone experienced power issues, while the Galaxy developed screen abnormalities but maintained better overall durability

Performance Analysis and Conclusion

Throughout the drop test rounds, both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra demonstrated their strengths and weaknesses. The iPhone’s camera lens proved to be a significant point of vulnerability, with extensive damage occurring in the backdrop test. Additionally, the device faced intermittent power issues during the multiple drop rounds, raising concerns about its ability to withstand repeated impacts.

In contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra showcased better overall durability, particularly in maintaining its structural integrity and functionality. While its fingerprint scanner failed after the face drop, the device held up well during the multiple drop rounds, with its rear glass and display showing better resistance to damage compared to the iPhone.

Based on these findings, it can be concluded that the Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the more durable device in this drop test comparison. Its robust build quality, use of high-grade materials, and overall design contribute to its superior resilience against impacts and drops. However, it is essential to note that both devices have their strengths and weaknesses, and the choice between them ultimately depends on individual preferences and priorities.

As smartphone technology continues to advance, manufacturers must strike a balance between innovative features and durability. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra represent the latest offerings from two of the industry’s leading brands, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while striving to provide users with devices that can withstand the challenges of daily use.

