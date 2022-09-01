iPhone 14 Pro will look like this

The iPhone 14 is coming this month, the handsets will be announced on the 7th of September and now we have more details on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

There will be a total of four new iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, these handsets will have a notch on the front like the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be the first iPhones to ditch the notch, instead, they will feature a pill-shaped camera hole, like the photo above from 9 to 5 Mac.

In the middle of the new pill-shaped camera cutout, there will be an indicator for the microphone and also for privacy, like in the picture above. Apple will also update its camera app on the iPhone as well at the same time.

This year’s iPhone will be getting a range of other upgrades, this will include new processor and more RAM, and also new cameras for all four handsets.

It is not clear as yet what processor the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come with, there are rumors of a version of the Apple A15 Bionic. The new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

We are expecting the new iPhones to be announced at the press event next Wednesday, and they should be made available for pre-order on the 9th of September, the handsets should then go on sale on the 16th of September.

Source & Image Credit: 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals