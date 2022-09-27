iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 drop test (Video)

We previously saw a drop test of the new iPhone 14 vs the Samsung Galaxy S22 and now we have another drop test with the iPhone 14 Pro vs the iPhone 13.

This drop test is a little more extreme than the previous one as both handsets are dropped a significant distance down a spiral staircase.

As we can see from the video the handset managed to survive this extreme drop test, with both devices still working at the end of the tests. Both handsets did have a clear case on them during the drops which would offer some protection to the devices.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a new display and it features a new camera hole on the front which Apple calls the Dynamic Island.

Both handsets are powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic processor and they come with 6GB of RAM and a range of different storage options.

The handsets come with a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front, the front camera is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for Apple’s FaceTime and for taking selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and two 12-megapixel cameras.

