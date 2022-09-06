iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max to use enhanced A15 processor

The new iPhone 14 range of smartphones will be made official tomorrow, there will be four models in the range with different specifications.

We have heard rumors in the past that the two main models will use different processors, but these have now surfaced again.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will apparently use a modified version of the Apple A15 Bionic processor, this is currently used in the iPhone 13. The new processor will apparently come with around 25% improved CPU power.

The iPhone 14 is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Max a 6.7-inch display, the handsets will apparently still feature a notch on the front, although this is expected to be smaller than the one on the iPhone 13. We are also expecting upgraded cameras and more RAM for both these handsets.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will come with a new Apple A16 Bionic processor, the processor is expected to bring improved CPU and GPU performance over the A15.

The new Pro models will not have a notch on the front of the display, instead, they will feature a pill-shaped camera hole for the front cameras. We are also expecting these handsets to come with the top cameras and also an always-on display. we will have full details on all four new iPhone models when they are made official tomorrow.

Source MacRumors

