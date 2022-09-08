iPhone 14 and 14 Plus smartphones get official

The new Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones are now official, we have been hearing rumors about the handsets for some time, and the specifications are pretty much the same as the rumors.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display, both handsets come with a notch on the front of the display like the iPhone 14.

The new iPhones feature the same Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13, the new processor is reserved for the Pro models.

This is the first time that Apple has done this, normally the same processor is used in the standard and Pro models, we presume this has been done to maximize profit and also further distinguish the standard model from the Pro models.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus over at Apple, pre-orders start this Friday and they will launch on Friday the 23rd of September. The iPhone 14 starts at $799. The Plus model starts at $899.

