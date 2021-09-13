iPhone 13 Pro to come with 1TB of storage

The new iPhone 13 handsets will be made official at Apple’s press event tomorrow, there will be four devices in the range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, plus the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

There have been rumors that Apple will increase the storage options with this years iPhone, the iPhone 12 has up to 512GB of storage, the iPhone 13 will come with up to 1TB of storage.

The iPhone 13 will be available with a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Mac will come with a choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has also said that there ay be supply shortages of the new iPhones.

We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).

Apple are also expected to launch their new AirPods 2 at the Apple event tomorrow and we will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 7.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

