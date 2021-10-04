iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 13 line up is now available to buy and now we get to find out more details about the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the top models in Apple’s iPhone range and now we get to compare the two handsets side by side.

If you are wondering whether you should upgrade your iPhone 12 Pro Max to the new iPhone 13 Pro Max, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at both handsets.

As we can see from the video, the two handsets are very similar in terms of design, the new iPhone 13 Pro has had a number of upgrades over the iPhone 12 Pro.

This includes a new Apple A15 Bionic processor and also some new cameras, the new handset also comes with a larger capacity battery. We recently saw a battery test of the new iPhone 13 and the device has some impressive performance.

The top model in iPhone 13 Pro Max range now comes with a massive 1TB of storage, the top model in the iPhone 12 Pro Max range comes with 512GB of included storage.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is no longer available to buy from Apple, although the device is still available from some third party retailers.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

