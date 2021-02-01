iPhone 13 could feature under display fingerprint sensor

We have heard a number of rumors about this years new iPhone 13 models, according to a recent report, this years iPhones may have an under display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung recently launched their Galaxy S21 range of smartphones, these handsets have an under display fingerprint sensor and Apple is apparently looking to do the same with this years iPhones.

There have been rumors in the past that Apple will be introducing an under display fingerprint sensor, the new iPhones will also come with Apple’s Face ID.

We are expecting a number of design changes for this years iPhone 13 range of devices, the handset are expected to come with a smaller notch.

The new iPhones will also get some new processor and a range of new cameras, apple may also introduce some new features. We are expecting to see three new models in Apple’s iPhone 13 range and they should launch some time in September or October of 2021.

Source MacRumors

