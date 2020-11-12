Battery Test: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and more (Video)

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow and now we get to find out what the handsets battery life is like in a new video from Mrwhostheboss.

The handset iPhone 12 Pro Max is tested against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro, lets find out how well the new iPhone performs.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the first handset to turn off with the worst battery life of all the devices with a time of 7 hours and 16 minutes.

Next was the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a time of 7 hours and 42 minutes, next was the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 8 hours and 22 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 Pro lasted 8 hours and 28 minutes, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra lasted for 8 hours and 31 minutes and the Note 20 Ultra lasted the longest with a time of 8 hours and 41 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhosetheboss

