iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro up for pre-order

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went up for pre-order last Friday, the handsets will go on sale this Friday the 23rd of October.

These are Apple’s first 5G smartphones and prices for the iPhone 12 start at £799 for the 64GB model the 128GB model costs £849 and the 256GB model will set you back £949.

Pricing for the 12 Pro will start at £999 for the 128GB model, the 256GB model will cost £1,099 and the 512GB model £1,299.

Both of these handset are no available to pre-order and they will go on sale this Friday the 23rd of October.

Apple will also start selling the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max next month, both handsets will be available to pre-order from the 6th of November. Pricing for the iPhone 12 Mini will start at £699 and the Pro Max at £1,099.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals