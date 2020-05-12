iPhone 12 and 12 Pro to come with 128GB of storage as standard (Video)

The iPhone 11 comes with 64GB of storage as standard and it looks like the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have 128GB of storage as standard.

The news comes in a report from Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech who has revealed that the entry level iPhone 12 will have 128GB of storage.

There will be four models of the handset this year, two versions of the iPhone 12 with a 5.4 inch and a 6.4 inch display, these handsets will have two storage choices 128GB or 256GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come with three storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, these devices will have a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display. All four handsets will be powered by a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and they will also come with more RAM than the current handsets.

We also heard earlier today that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models would feature a 120Hz display, they will also get larger batteries to ensure that this new display does not affect battery life.

We are expecting Apple’s new iPhones to be made official in September, although some models may not go on sale until October as there have been delayed because of the COVID-19 outrbreak. As soon as we get some more details about Apple’s new iPhones, we will let you guys know.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source Front Page Tech, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals