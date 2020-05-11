iPhone 12 Pro rumored to come with 120Hz display (Video)

We have heard a number of rumors about the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the latest rumor is that the new Pro models will come with a 120Hz display.

The rumor comes in a new video from EverythingApple Pro which gives us some more information about this years new iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Pro will come with a 6.1 inch display and the 12 Pro Max will come with a 6.7 inch display, both handsets will come with a quad camera setup on the back.

They will also come with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and we are expecting more RAM on the devices than the current iPhone 11 models. We are also expecting the handsets to come with a LiDAR scanner like the new iPad Pro.

Apple will also launch two iPhone 12 models, these handsets will come with a 5.4 inch display and a 6.1 inch display. Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones in September, although this may be delayed slightly until October due to COVID-19.

Source & Image Credit EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals