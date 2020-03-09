iPhone 11 in short supply in New York

It looks like some models of the iPhone 11 are in short supply in New York, according to a recent report by the New York Post.

According to the report wireless retailers in New York are running low on supplies of the handsets and there are apparently no details on when these retailers will be getting new supplies.

Retailers like Verizon and other carriers apparently have shortages of the iPhone 11 handsets with models like the Pro out of stock for a couple of weeks. AT&T apparently have stock of all device in their warehouses but with smaller supplies of the handsets in their stores.

This is apparently due to the cornonavirus outbreak which has been disrupting Apple’s supply Chain in China, we heard earlier that it could lead to the delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 by about a month.

Source New Your Post, Mac Rumors

