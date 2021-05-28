iPadOS is apparently limiting new M1 iPad Pro’s to 5GB of RAM in apps

Apple recently launched their new M1 iPad Pro tablets, the 11 inch model comes with 8GB of RAM and the 12.9 inch model has 16GB of RAM.

According to a recent report, Apple’s iPadOS is limiting RAM to 5GB in apps, this is the same for the 8GB model and the 16GB model of the new iPad Pro.

I would have imagined that the 16GB M1 iPad might get more layers/dimensions than i can currently seem to see with this update? — The Outdoor Human formerly known as TJ (@USUHNAME) May 28, 2021

It is not clear as yet on why only 5GB of RAM is available to apps on these new iPads, of course some has to be reserved for running multiple apps, Apple’s iPadOS can use all of the RAM available.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals