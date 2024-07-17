iPadOS 18 Public Beta In Action (Video)

The iPadOS 18 public beta introduces a range of updates and customization options designed to significantly improve your user experience. This release focuses on key areas such as the home screen, control center, lock screen, and several built-in apps like Calculator, Notes, and Files. These enhancements aim to provide users with greater flexibility, efficiency, and functionality when using their iPadOS devices. The video below from Christopher Lawley gives us a detailed look at some of the new features in the first public beta of iPadOS 18.

Home Screen Customization: Personalize Your Device Like Never Before

One of the most notable changes in iPadOS 18 is the ability to freely place icons and widgets anywhere on your home screen. This new level of customization allows you to create a truly personalized layout that suits your preferences and needs. The addition of an edit button makes it easy to add widgets and rearrange your home screen to your liking. Moreover, iPadOS 18 offers a variety of appearance options for your home screen. You can choose between light, dark, and automatic modes to match your style or adjust based on ambient lighting conditions. The update also introduces a tint filter option, allowing you to apply a subtle color overlay to your home screen for a unique look. Additionally, a large icon mode and wallpaper dimming feature provide further customization possibilities.

Control Center Overhaul: Customize and Expand Your Quick Settings

The control center in iPadOS 18 has undergone a significant overhaul, now offering full customization and support for multiple pages and third-party controls. You can easily edit the control center directly within the interface, adding toggles, controls, and even third-party app support to suit your needs. The updated control center allows you to resize controls, giving you the flexibility to prioritize the settings and shortcuts that matter most to you. Furthermore, the ability to add multiple pages enables you to organize your controls into different categories or frequently used sets, making it quicker and more convenient to access the desired settings.

Lock Screen Updates: Customizable Buttons and Quick Access to Control Center

iPadOS 18 brings a new level of customization to the lock screen, allowing you to change the buttons at the bottom according to your preferences. This means you can now have quick access to your favorite apps or features right from the lock screen. In addition, you can now access control center features directly from the lock screen, eliminating the need to unlock your device for common tasks. The lock screen customization options also extend to different focus modes, allowing you to tailor the buttons and appearance based on your current focus setting.

Calculator App Enhancements: Scientific Calculations and Math Notes Integration

The Calculator app in iPadOS 18 has received notable improvements, including the introduction of a scientific calculator option. This expansion enables users to perform more advanced calculations directly within the app. Another exciting addition is the new math notes feature, which allows you to solve written equations using the Calculator app. These math notes can seamlessly sync with the Notes app, providing a convenient way to keep track of your calculations and related information.

Notes App Improvements: Enhanced Text Manipulation and Audio Recording

The Notes app in iPadOS 18 introduces several new features to enhance your note-taking experience:

Collapse sections of text notes for better organization and readability

Highlight typed text to emphasize important information

Make audio recordings with live transcription for easy reference and searchability

Use Smart Script to refine and improve handwritten text recognition

These improvements aim to make the Notes app more versatile and efficient, catering to various note-taking styles and preferences.

Files App Updates: Local Pinning and External Drive Formatting

The Files app in iPadOS 18 introduces the ability to pin files and folders from iCloud, ensuring they are always available locally on your device. This feature is particularly useful for frequently accessed files or when you need to work offline. Additionally, the Files app now supports formatting external drives with options like APFS and ExFAT. This enhancement provides greater flexibility when working with external storage devices, allowing you to choose the most suitable file system for your needs. The iPadOS 18 public beta brings a wealth of updates and customization options that collectively aim to provide a more personalized, efficient, and feature-rich user experience on iPadOS devices. From the highly customizable home screen and control center to the enhanced Calculator, Notes, and Files apps, this release empowers users to tailor their devices to their specific needs and workflows. As you explore the iPadOS 18 public beta, you’ll discover a more intuitive and powerful operating system that adapts to your preferences and boosts your productivity.

Source & Image Credit: Christopher Lawley



