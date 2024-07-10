iPadOS 18 Beta 3: Whats New

Apple has released iPadOS 18 Beta 3, bringing a range of updates and improvements to the iPad operating system. This latest iteration focuses on bug fixes and minor feature enhancements, making it a more substantial update compared to Beta 2. The video below gives us more details on the latest beta. Let’s dive into the key changes and new features that iPadOS 18 Beta 3 has to offer.

Improved Software Stability through Bug Fixes

One of the primary goals of iPadOS 18 Beta 3 is to address various bugs and issues reported by users in previous beta versions. Apple has implemented numerous bug fixes to enhance the overall software stability and ensure a smoother user experience. These fixes cover a wide range of areas, including:

Improved app performance and responsiveness

Resolved issues with app crashes and freezes

Fixed glitches in user interface elements

Addressed problems with connectivity and syncing

By resolving these bugs, Apple aims to provide a more reliable and efficient operating system for iPad users.

Consistent Visual Experience with Dark Mode Tint

iPadOS 18 Beta 3 introduces a notable update to the dark mode feature. When you switch to dark mode, certain third-party app icons will now automatically apply a dark mode tint. This ensures a consistent visual experience across the entire operating system, reducing eye strain and creating a cohesive look. The dark mode tint seamlessly integrates with the overall design language, providing a polished and visually appealing interface.

Dynamic Wallpaper: Personalization and Visual Appeal

One of the exciting additions in iPadOS 18 Beta 3 is the introduction of dynamic wallpaper. This innovative feature allows your iPad’s wallpaper to change color throughout the day, adapting to the time and lighting conditions. The dynamic wallpaper adds a touch of personalization and dynamism to your home screen, making it more engaging and visually striking. Whether you prefer subtle changes or bold transformations, the dynamic wallpaper offers a unique way to customize your iPad’s appearance.

Enhanced Viewing Experience with Apple TV App Insight Feature

The Apple TV app in iPadOS 18 Beta 3 now includes an insight feature, similar to Amazon’s X-Ray. This feature provides valuable information about actors and songs in scenes, enriching your viewing experience. By offering detailed insights, it allows you to learn more about the content you are watching without the need to leave the app. Whether you’re curious about the cast, soundtrack, or trivia, the insight feature puts the information at your fingertips, enhancing your enjoyment of movies and TV shows.

Modernized System Icons and Maps Icon Update

iPadOS 18 Beta 3 continues the evolution of system icons, with specific changes to the Maps icon. These updates aim to modernize the look and feel of the icons, aligning them with the overall design language of the operating system. The refreshed icons provide a contemporary and visually appealing appearance, contributing to a cohesive and polished user interface. The Maps icon, in particular, has undergone a noticeable transformation, reflecting the ongoing improvements and advancements in Apple’s mapping services.

Convenient Health Tracking with Lock Screen Widget

iPadOS 18 Beta 3 introduces a new lock screen widget designed for tracking overnight vitals, complementing the upcoming Apple Health feature. This widget allows you to monitor your health metrics directly from the lock screen, providing quick and convenient access to important information. By integrating seamlessly with Apple Health, the lock screen widget enhances your ability to track and manage your health effortlessly. Whether you want to keep an eye on your sleep patterns, heart rate, or other vital signs, the widget puts the data right at your fingertips.

iPadOS 18 Beta 3 represents a significant step forward in the development of the iPad operating system. With its focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and the introduction of new features like dynamic wallpaper and the Apple TV app insight feature, this update aims to enhance the overall user experience. As Apple continues to refine and optimize iPadOS through the beta testing process, users can look forward to a more stable, feature-rich, and visually appealing operating system for their iPads.

Source & Image Credit: SlatePad



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals