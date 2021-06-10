iPadOS 15 Multitasking shown off on video

Apple’s iPadOS 15 will bring a range of new features to the iPad, Apple is also updating some existing features to five them improved functionality, one of these is Multitasking.

The guys from MacRumors have put together a great video giving us a look at what changes are coming to Multitasking on the iPad in iPadOS 15, lest find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there are a number of improvements coming to multitasking on the iPad in the next major release of iPadOS.

Spme of the new features coming to the iPad include updated Widgets and more on the Home Screen, plus support for App Library and new features like QuickNote and more.

We are expecting the iPadOS 15 software update to be released some time in September along with the new iOS 15 update and the new iPhone 13 devices.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

