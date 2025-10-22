iPad Pro M5 (2025) Unboxing and Complete Hands-On

Apple has unveiled the M5 iPad Pro, an innovative tablet designed to meet the demands of professionals and power users. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, the device features the advanced M5 chip, enhanced AI capabilities, and improved GPU performance. These upgrades position the iPad Pro as a leader in tablet technology, yet its potential is constrained by iPadOS, which limits its ability to function as a true laptop replacement. The video below from The Tech Chap gives us a detailed look at the new M5 iPad Pro.

Unparalleled Performance: The Power of the M5 Chip

At the heart of the M5 iPad Pro is the M5 chip, which delivers a substantial boost in processing power. This makes the device particularly adept at handling tasks such as machine learning, 3D rendering, and ray-traced graphics. Key performance enhancements include:

Faster memory bandwidth allows smoother multitasking and improved application performance.

allows smoother multitasking and improved application performance. Increased RAM : 12 GB for 256/512 GB models and 16 GB for configurations of 1 TB or higher, ensuring seamless handling of resource-intensive tasks.

: 12 GB for 256/512 GB models and 16 GB for configurations of 1 TB or higher, ensuring seamless handling of resource-intensive tasks. Enhanced storage speeds, allowing for quicker file transfers and reduced loading times.

These features cater to professionals working with large datasets, high-resolution media, or computationally demanding applications, making sure the device excels in even the most challenging workflows.

Display and Design: A Fusion of Innovation and Portability

The M5 iPad Pro’s OLED display sets a new benchmark for visual quality. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits, the screen delivers vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and fluid motion. An optional nano-texture coating reduces glare, making it ideal for use in outdoor or brightly lit environments.

The device’s design reflects a balance of functionality and elegance. At just 5.1 mm thick for the 13-inch model, it is both lightweight and durable, enhancing portability without compromising structural integrity. These attributes make the iPad Pro particularly appealing to creative professionals, such as graphic designers and video editors, who require a combination of power and mobility. The sleek form factor ensures that the device remains easy to carry, while its robust build supports intensive daily use.

Enhanced Features and Accessories for Greater Versatility

The M5 iPad Pro introduces several new features aimed at improving usability and expanding its functionality:

Fast charging via USB-C, capable of reaching 50% battery in just 30 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime.

via USB-C, capable of reaching 50% battery in just 30 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime. Compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and the new Apple Pencil Pro, offering enhanced precision and versatility for tasks like note-taking, sketching, and editing.

and the new Apple Pencil Pro, offering enhanced precision and versatility for tasks like note-taking, sketching, and editing. Upgraded cameras and speakers , providing superior media creation and consumption experiences.

, providing superior media creation and consumption experiences. Wi-Fi 7 and Apple’s C1X modem, delivering faster 5G connectivity and improved network performance.

While these additions enhance the device’s appeal, the high cost of accessories may deter some users. Face ID remains a reliable feature, ensuring secure and seamless access to the device.

iPadOS: A Limiting Factor

Despite its impressive hardware, the M5 iPad Pro is hindered by the limitations of iPadOS. The operating system struggles to fully support the device’s advanced capabilities, particularly in areas like file management and multitasking. For example, users may find it challenging to handle complex workflows or run multiple desktop-grade applications simultaneously.

Additionally, the battery life remains unchanged from previous models, which may disappoint users seeking extended usage times. These constraints underscore the gap between the iPad Pro’s hardware potential and its software environment, preventing it from becoming a true laptop alternative.

Pricing and Target Audience

The M5 iPad Pro starts at £1,000 for the 11-inch model and £1,300 for the 13-inch version. Fully configured models, including accessories, can cost up to £3,000, placing the device firmly in the premium segment.

This pricing positions the iPad Pro as a tool best suited for:

Professionals in fields such as design, AI development, and video production who require high-performance computing.

in fields such as design, AI development, and video production who require high-performance computing. STEM students and researchers are working with computationally intensive applications.

and researchers are working with computationally intensive applications. Power users who can fully use its advanced capabilities for creative and technical tasks.

For casual users or those with less demanding needs, the iPad Pro’s features may feel excessive, and its price difficult to justify.

Incremental Upgrades: Evaluating the Value

For users of the M4 iPad Pro, the M5 model offers incremental improvements rather than fantastic changes. Unless specific new features—such as enhanced AI performance, fast charging, or improved connectivity—are essential, upgrading may not be a compelling choice.

However, the M5 iPad Pro sets a high standard for future Apple tablets, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation in the tablet market. It also hints at potential updates to other models, such as the iPad Air, which could benefit from similar advancements in performance and design.

A Device for the Few

The M5 iPad Pro represents a remarkable achievement in tablet technology, offering unparalleled performance in AI, graphics, and multitasking. Its sleek design, advanced features, and robust hardware make it an excellent tool for professionals and creatives who demand top-tier performance.

However, the limitations of iPadOS and the device’s premium price point may restrict its appeal to a niche audience. While the M5 iPad Pro is undeniably powerful and versatile, its true value lies in the hands of those who can fully use its capabilities. For others, the incremental upgrades may not justify the investment, leaving the iPad Pro as a specialized tool within Apple’s ecosystem.

