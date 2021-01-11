MDB-JS Board vending machine IoT retrofit board



Soon to be available from the Crowd Supply website is an open source, IoT vending machine management board in a Raspberry-Pi HAT form-factor. The MDB-JS Board offers a compatible Raspberry Pi HAT form-factor providing you with the tools to build vending web / mobile applications using web technology such as JavaScript, Python, PHP, etc. The MDB-JS Board is for converting MDB/ICP protocol to JSON objects and enables web and mobile application developers to manage protocol transactions and perform packet sniffing using JSON objects.

“No prior experience in embedded electronics or MDB/ICP protocol are needed. MDB-JS easily integrates with any existing vending mobile application or vending machine management cloud, and facilitates easy creation of RESTfull vending management system API interfaces. You can also use any just about any host main board ( e.g. RaspberryPI, ESP32,ESP8266, OrangePI, Pine64, etc… ).”

By building your web or mobile application based on MDB-JS board you will offer these perks to operators:

– Access, update and remotely manage vending machines from anywhere

– Update almost anything, from digital signage videos, to pricing, images and sounds

– Get full reporting on the sales and inventory health

– Integrate Apple Pay™, Samsung Pay™, Google Wallet™ etc.

– Remote MDB traffic logging for sales and payment documentation

– Instant cash and product level tracking

– MDB protocol sniffer to find problems and errors

– Exchange EVA-DTS, MDB, ccTalk, DEX with your vending controller

– Open source allows for building a customized system from the ground up

– Custom integration of web application to fit any existing vending management software system

– Secure system by keeping sales data on operator servers

– Reduce monthly expenses because no vending management software or cloud is required

– Low setup cost, cheaper than competitors

Source : Crowd Supply

