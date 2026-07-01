New AirPods Beta Update Adds Custom EQ and Overhauled iOS 27 Settings Menu

Apple has released the 9A304b beta firmware update for AirPods, designed to work seamlessly with iOS 27 beta 2 and macOS 27 beta 2. This update introduces several enhancements, including improved connectivity, refined noise cancellation, and critical bug fixes. However, the update process continues to frustrate users due to its lack of manual controls and unpredictable timing, leaving room for improvement in user convenience. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details.

What Devices Are Compatible?

The 9A304b firmware update supports a range of AirPods models, making sure compatibility across Apple’s ecosystem. If you own any of the following devices, this update is applicable to you:

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods 4

AirPods Max 2

Among these, the AirPods Max 2 stands out as a key beneficiary of this update, particularly when paired with iOS 27 beta 2 or macOS 27 beta 2. This pairing ensures a smoother and more integrated experience, using Apple’s latest hardware and beta software advancements.

How to Install the Update

To install the 9A304b firmware update, you must first enable the “AirPods beta updates” option in your device settings. Once activated, the update process begins automatically. However, Apple has not introduced a manual “update now” feature, leaving users reliant on the system to initiate and complete the installation at its own pace.

This lack of manual control can be particularly frustrating for users eager to access new features or resolve specific issues. Additionally, the process can be time-consuming, adding to the inconvenience. While the automatic nature of the update aligns with Apple’s streamlined ecosystem, it highlights a gap in user autonomy that could be addressed in future updates.

Key Improvements in 9A304b

The 9A304b firmware update brings several notable enhancements aimed at improving the overall AirPods experience. These include:

Bug Fixes: Longstanding issues, such as the volume adjustment bug causing inconsistent audio levels, have been resolved. Additionally, Dolby Atmos functionality, including head tracking, has been fine-tuned for a more immersive listening experience.

Longstanding issues, such as the volume adjustment bug causing inconsistent audio levels, have been resolved. Additionally, Dolby Atmos functionality, including head tracking, has been fine-tuned for a more immersive listening experience. Connectivity: The update improves connection reliability, reducing the likelihood of dropped connections and making sure a smoother user experience.

The update improves connection reliability, reducing the likelihood of dropped connections and making sure a smoother user experience. Noise Cancellation: Enhanced noise isolation delivers better sound quality in noisy environments, making the AirPods more effective for use in public or crowded spaces.

Enhanced noise isolation delivers better sound quality in noisy environments, making the AirPods more effective for use in public or crowded spaces. Auto-Switching: The seamless transition between devices, such as moving from an iPhone to a Mac, remains a strong feature, with further refinements making sure smoother handoffs.

These updates are particularly beneficial for users who rely on their AirPods for daily tasks, whether for work, entertainment, or communication.

What Hasn’t Changed?

While the 9A304b firmware update introduces meaningful improvements, some features remain unchanged, which may disappoint users expecting a more comprehensive overhaul. Key areas that remain static include:

Equalizer Settings: The update does not introduce new audio customization options, leaving users with the same preset equalizer settings as before.

The update does not introduce new audio customization options, leaving users with the same preset equalizer settings as before. Audio Quality: Although connectivity and noise cancellation have been enhanced, the core audio quality remains consistent with previous firmware versions.

Although connectivity and noise cancellation have been enhanced, the core audio quality remains consistent with previous firmware versions. Battery Life: There is no explicit mention of battery life improvements and further testing is required to determine whether the update has any impact in this area.

These limitations suggest that while the update addresses specific issues, it does not deliver a fantastic experience for users seeking broader enhancements.

Challenges with the Update Process

The most significant drawback of the 9A304b firmware update lies in its installation process. Without a manual update option, users are left waiting for the system to apply the update on its own schedule. This lack of control can be particularly inconvenient for those troubleshooting specific issues that the update is designed to resolve.

Additionally, the time required for the update to complete can vary, adding to the overall inconvenience. While Apple’s approach to automatic updates aligns with its broader ecosystem philosophy, it underscores the need for greater flexibility and user control in future firmware updates.

What This Means for AirPods Users

The 9A304b firmware update for AirPods, designed to complement iOS 27 beta 2 and macOS 27 beta 2, delivers meaningful improvements in connectivity, noise cancellation, and bug fixes. These enhancements are particularly valuable for users who rely on their AirPods for daily activities, offering a smoother and more reliable experience.

However, the update’s limitations, such as the absence of manual update controls and unchanged equalizer settings, highlight areas where Apple could further refine the user experience. If you own a compatible AirPods model, allowing this update is recommended to take advantage of the new features. That said, be prepared for a potentially lengthy and unpredictable installation process, which remains a notable drawback in an otherwise promising update.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.