iOS 26 Public Beta New AirPods Update With Features You NEED to Know

The iOS 26 public beta introduces a variety of updates designed to enhance your AirPods experience, focusing on usability, integration, and convenience. These features are available for the second-generation AirPods Pro (both USB-C and Lightning models) and AirPods 4, but notably, AirPods Max users are excluded from this update. With additions such as camera controls, automatic media pausing, and Apple Music Automix, this release aims to refine how you interact with Apple’s ecosystem, making it more seamless and user-friendly. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the new AirPods features in iOS 26 Public Beta.

Who Can Use These Features?

The new features in iOS 26 are specifically tailored for the second-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 4, supporting both USB-C and Lightning versions. Unfortunately, AirPods Max users are not included in this update, regardless of the model. This exclusion may disappoint those who rely on AirPods Max for their audio needs, but Apple’s focus appears to be on enhancing smaller, portable, and versatile devices. This strategic decision aligns with the growing demand for compact, on-the-go audio solutions that integrate effortlessly into daily life.

What’s New? Key Features Explained

The iOS 26 public beta introduces several innovative features that enhance the functionality and integration of AirPods within Apple’s ecosystem. Here’s a closer look at what’s included:

Camera Controls: AirPods now allow you to control your iPhone or iPad camera using simple stem gestures. This feature enables hands-free photo-taking or video recording, making it particularly useful for content creators, group photos, or casual photography.

AirPods now allow you to control your iPhone or iPad camera using simple stem gestures. This feature enables hands-free photo-taking or video recording, making it particularly useful for content creators, group photos, or casual photography. Automatic Media Pausing: Media playback will automatically pause if no head movement is detected for 10 minutes. This is especially beneficial for users who fall asleep while listening to music or podcasts, making sure that playback doesn’t continue unnecessarily.

Media playback will automatically pause if no head movement is detected for 10 minutes. This is especially beneficial for users who fall asleep while listening to music or podcasts, making sure that playback doesn’t continue unnecessarily. Charging Notifications: Notifications will now alert you when your AirPods are fully charged. This helps you better manage battery life and avoid overcharging, which can prolong the lifespan of your device.

Notifications will now alert you when your AirPods are fully charged. This helps you better manage battery life and avoid overcharging, which can prolong the lifespan of your device. Apple Music Automix: This feature introduces smooth, DJ-style transitions between tracks, creating a seamless listening experience for Apple Music users. It’s particularly appealing for those who enjoy curated playlists or uninterrupted music sessions.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to improving the practicality and enjoyment of using AirPods, making them more than just audio devices.

How to Access the Update

To explore these new features, you’ll need to enroll in Apple’s developer program and enable beta updates in your AirPods settings. Follow these steps to access the update:

Ensure your AirPods are paired with a device running iOS 26.

Charge your AirPods for at least 30 minutes while connected to the device.

Enable beta updates in the AirPods settings menu.

If you encounter any issues during the update process or wish to revert to a previous firmware version, you’ll need to contact Apple Support for assistance. Keep in mind that beta software may have bugs or limitations, so proceed with caution if you rely on your AirPods for critical tasks.

Improved Usability and Settings Navigation

The iOS 26 update also introduces a redesigned layout for AirPods settings, making it easier to navigate and customize your device’s functionality. The new interface is more intuitive, allowing you to quickly adjust settings such as noise cancellation, transparency mode, and gesture controls. Whether you use AirPods for media consumption, sleep, or daily tasks, these changes aim to simplify your experience and give you greater control over your device.

Audio and Microphone Performance

While the update doesn’t bring significant changes to audio or microphone quality, minor improvements may enhance the overall experience. Subtle adjustments to sound clarity and call performance contribute to a more polished user experience, particularly for those who prioritize audio fidelity and communication quality. These refinements, though understated, reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to fine-tune its products for optimal performance.

What This Means for You

The iOS 26 public beta represents a meaningful step forward in enhancing AirPods functionality. Features like camera controls, automatic media pausing, and Apple Music Automix highlight Apple’s dedication to refining its ecosystem and improving usability. While the exclusion of AirPods Max may leave some users disappointed, the focus on second-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods 4 underscores Apple’s commitment to portable and versatile audio solutions.

If you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem, these updates provide a compelling reason to explore the iOS 26 public beta. By integrating new features that prioritize convenience, efficiency, and entertainment, Apple continues to elevate the AirPods experience, making it an essential part of your daily routine.

