iOS 26 Beta 9: A Deep Dive into New Apple CarPlay Features

Apple’s iOS 26 Beta 9 introduces a range of updates to CarPlay, focusing on enhancing stability, refining existing features, and improving the overall user experience. While these updates bring notable improvements, they also highlight ongoing challenges and limitations within the platform. Below is a detailed look at the latest changes and their implications for CarPlay users in a new video from HotshotTek.

Streamlined Wireless CarPlay Setup

Setting up wireless CarPlay has become significantly more intuitive with iOS 26 Beta 9. The process can now be initiated directly from your iPhone’s settings menu, offering step-by-step guidance to ensure a seamless connection. For added convenience, users can use their vehicle’s voice assistant to complete the setup. This streamlined approach eliminates much of the complexity that previously characterized the process, making it particularly beneficial for first-time users. By simplifying this essential feature, Apple aims to make CarPlay more accessible to a broader audience.

Apple Music Gets a Visual Refresh

Apple Music has received a notable visual upgrade in iOS 26 Beta 9, featuring dynamic “bouncier” liquid glass animations that enhance the app’s aesthetic appeal. These animations create a more engaging experience while navigating playlists, albums, and other content. Additionally, the update introduces the ability to enable both AutoPlay and AutoMix simultaneously. However, this dual functionality may be an unintended glitch rather than a deliberate enhancement. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the design and functionality of its native apps, making sure they remain visually appealing and user-friendly.

Lingering CarPlay Bugs

Despite the improvements introduced in iOS 26 Beta 9, several persistent bugs continue to affect CarPlay’s performance. Key issues include:

Noticeable screen lag when screen recording is enabled, which can disrupt the user experience.

Misaligned icons in the Phone app that fail to align with the updated liquid glass design language.

Limited widget functionality on smaller vehicle screens, reducing usability and customization options.

These unresolved issues underscore the need for further refinement, particularly as Apple strives to deliver a polished and reliable CarPlay experience.

Challenges for Third-Party Apps

Third-party apps such as Google Maps and Waze continue to face challenges in keeping pace with Apple’s native apps. For instance, these apps lack the updated liquid glass animations and pinch-to-zoom functionality now standard in Apple’s ecosystem. This disparity highlights the difficulties developers encounter when attempting to align with Apple’s evolving design standards and feature set. As a result, users may find themselves gravitating toward Apple’s native apps for a more cohesive experience, leaving third-party developers with the task of catching up.

Native YouTube Streaming Still Absent

One of the most anticipated features—native YouTube streaming—remains unavailable in CarPlay. Users hoping for seamless YouTube integration will need to rely on third-party adapters to stream videos in their vehicles. This limitation reflects Apple’s continued restrictions on third-party media integration within CarPlay, a policy that has long frustrated users seeking greater flexibility. While this approach aligns with Apple’s focus on maintaining a controlled ecosystem, it leaves room for improvement in meeting user demands.

Broader Ecosystem Impacts

The updates introduced in iOS 26 Beta 9 extend beyond CarPlay, influencing other Apple operating systems such as iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. These changes aim to create a more unified and seamless experience across Apple’s ecosystem, making sure that users can transition effortlessly between devices. However, the full extent of these updates’ impact will only become clear once the official release is available to the public.

Release Timeline and Future Expectations

The public beta for iOS 26 is expected to follow shortly after the developer beta, with the official release likely scheduled for September 9th, 2025. While this update focuses on incremental improvements, unresolved bugs and missing features suggest that further refinements are needed. As Apple prepares for the official launch, users can anticipate additional updates aimed at addressing these issues and enhancing the overall experience.

Key Takeaways

iOS 26 Beta 9 prioritizes stability and usability, introducing updates such as a simplified wireless CarPlay setup, refreshed Apple Music animations, and minor bug fixes. However, persistent issues—such as lingering bugs, limited third-party app integration, and the absence of native YouTube streaming—continue to affect the platform’s overall functionality. As Apple moves closer to the official release, users can look forward to further refinements designed to deliver a more polished and cohesive ecosystem.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Apple Carplay.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals