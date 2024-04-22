Aston Martin DBX Gets New Interior and 697 Horsepower

The updated Aston Martin DBX SUV is now official. The luxury performance SUV segment has witnessed significant growth, driven by consumer demand for vehicles that combine the opulence of a luxury car with the robust capabilities of an SUV. The Aston Martin DBX707 epitomizes this trend, setting new standards with its powerful 697 horsepower engine and sophisticated design elements. As the market for high-end SUVs expands, the DBX707 positions itself as a leader, offering unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology, and exquisite craftsmanship.

The Aston Martin DBX707 showcases a comprehensive upgrade both in its interior and technological features. The integration of a next-generation infotainment system marks a significant leap forward, featuring a fully integrated multi-screen setup with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and multiple USB-C connections. The interior is redefined with a striking new design, emphasizing a clean, contemporary aesthetic that enhances the sense of space and luxury. This model not only continues Aston Martin’s legacy of blending performance with luxury but also introduces innovative connected car technology and superior in-car entertainment systems.

Under the hood, the DBX707 is equipped with a formidable 707PS/900Nm 4.0-litre V8 engine, paired with a 9-speed wet clutch gearbox. This setup ensures that the DBX707 delivers explosive acceleration and agile handling, characteristics that are further refined by new calibrations in the chassis software. These enhancements contribute to a driving experience that is both exhilarating and secure, maintaining the vehicle’s position at the pinnacle of the luxury performance SUV class.

The Aston Martin DBX 707 is set to begin deliveries in the second quarter of 2024. While pricing details are yet to be officially announced, prospective buyers can expect a premium tag reflective of the vehicle’s high-end specifications and Aston Martin’s bespoke customization options. Interested customers are advised to contact authorized Aston Martin dealerships for the most current pricing and availability information.

Specifications:

Engine: 707PS/900Nm 4.0-litre V8

Transmission: 9-speed wet clutch gearbox

Performance: 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, Top speed of 193mph

Brakes: 420mm front and 390mm rear Carbon Ceramic brakes

Wheels: Standard 22” wheels, optional 23” alloy wheels

Infotainment: Multi-screen system with wireless connectivity and USB-C ports

Interior Design: New dashboard and center console with advanced material options

Audio System: Aston Martin Premium Audio 800w 14 speaker, optional Bowers & Wilkins 1600W system

Exterior Colors: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, Aura Green, Podium Green

Wheel Finishes: Satin Black, Copper Bronze, and various others

Source Aston Martin



