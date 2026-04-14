Apple Just Released iOS 26.5 Beta 2: What’s New

Apple has officially released iOS 26.5 Beta 2 for developers, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. This update emphasizes minor refinements, bug fixes, and performance enhancements rather than introducing major new features. Alongside iOS, Apple has also updated its other operating systems, including iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, HomePod OS, and VisionOS. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving its ecosystem ahead of the highly anticipated iOS 27 announcement. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details about the new beta.

Key Details About the Update

The iOS 26.5 Beta 2 update, identified by build number 23F5054H, is approximately 1.61 GB in size when downloaded on an iPhone 17 Pro Max. This release is part of Apple’s iterative approach to software development, focusing on stability and usability across its devices. Updates for other platforms, such as iPadOS and VisionOS, were also released simultaneously, showcasing Apple’s synchronized efforts to enhance the overall user experience.

What’s New in iOS 26.5 Beta 2?

This beta introduces subtle but meaningful updates that refine existing features and improve usability. Below are the key highlights:

Apple Maps: Ads now appear based on approximate location and search terms, offering a more tailored experience. Additionally, new category icons, such as fast food and gas stations, enhance navigation clarity and usability.

Ads now appear based on approximate location and search terms, offering a more tailored experience. Additionally, new category icons, such as fast food and gas stations, enhance navigation clarity and usability. Settings: Notification forwarding has been removed in the U.S., likely to ensure compliance with EU regulatory standards . This change reflects Apple’s focus on aligning its features with global legal requirements.

Notification forwarding has been removed in the U.S., likely to ensure compliance with . This change reflects Apple’s focus on aligning its features with global legal requirements. Splash Screens: New splash screens have been introduced for Apple Vision Pro and the Freeform app, providing a more polished and visually engaging experience for users.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Apple has resolved several user-reported issues in this update, focusing on improving functionality and reliability across its devices. Key fixes include:

Siri: The Text-to-Siri feature now offers real-time suggestions , making interactions smoother and more intuitive for users.

The Text-to-Siri feature now offers , making interactions smoother and more intuitive for users. Wallpaper: Issues related to saturation and stuttering have been addressed, making sure a more seamless and visually appealing experience.

Issues related to saturation and stuttering have been addressed, making sure a more seamless and visually appealing experience. Keyboard: Alignment problems in certain apps have been corrected, improving typing accuracy and overall usability.

These fixes demonstrate Apple’s dedication to addressing user feedback and enhancing the day-to-day experience of its software.

Known Issues and Limitations

While iOS 26.5 Beta 2 brings several improvements, some persistent issues remain. Users may encounter occasional lag or animation glitches when unlocking their devices. Additionally, CarPlay users might experience intermittent disconnections, which could disrupt navigation or media playback. Background processing may also temporarily affect performance, particularly during system indexing. Apple is expected to address these issues in subsequent beta releases.

Performance and Battery Insights

Performance benchmarks for iOS 26.5 Beta 2 indicate solid results, with a single-core score of 3,788 and a multi-core score of 9,678. These scores suggest that the update maintains the high performance expected from Apple’s devices. Battery life has seen slight improvements, though fluctuations may occur as the system completes indexing and other background processes. Additionally, storage usage has increased marginally compared to Beta 1, likely due to system optimizations introduced in this release.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.5 Beta 3 within the next one to two weeks, with the final public release of iOS 26.5 anticipated in mid-May 2026. Looking ahead, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8 is set to unveil iOS 27. This major update is rumored to include Siri 2.0, a significant enhancement that could redefine how users interact with their devices. Developers and enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting these announcements, as they promise to shape the future of Apple’s software ecosystem.

Preparing for the Future

iOS 26.5 Beta 2 represents a targeted update that prioritizes stability, bug fixes and incremental improvements. While it doesn’t introduce new features, it lays the groundwork for a smoother and more reliable user experience. For developers and beta testers, installing this update provides an opportunity to explore the refinements and contribute valuable feedback to Apple. As the release of iOS 27 approaches, these updates serve as an essential step in preparing for the next phase of Apple’s software evolution.

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Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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