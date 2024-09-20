iOS 18: Unlock Hidden Features You Didn’t Know Existed

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and customization options designed to enhance your overall user experience. A new video from Zollotech delves into 18 significant settings and tips that will help you navigate and optimize your device, unlocking its full potential. You can see some of the tips featured in the video listed below.

Control Center Customization

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the fully customizable Control Center. You now have the power to tailor the layout according to your preferences, including the option to revert to a single-page layout reminiscent of iOS 17. This flexibility allows you to prioritize the tools and shortcuts you use most frequently, making them easily accessible at your fingertips.

Photos App Redesign

The Photos App has undergone a major overhaul in iOS 18. You can now create customizable pinned collections, reorder albums, and modify collections to better organize your cherished memories. This feature makes it easier to access your favorite photos and videos quickly, ensuring you never have to spend time searching through countless folders.

RCS Messaging

iOS 18 introduces support for RCS messaging, providing users with higher-quality images and enhanced messaging features. To enable RCS messaging, simply navigate to your settings and follow the prompts. This upgrade ensures your messages are clearer, more reliable, and packed with advanced capabilities.

Camera Settings

iOS 18 brings exciting new camera settings to the table, including the option to record video with background music, elevating your video creation capabilities to new heights. Additionally, updated preserve settings and ProRes format options offer more control over your video quality and storage, ensuring you can capture moments exactly as you envision them.

Screen Sharing

Enhanced screen sharing via FaceTime allows for real-time interaction and collaboration. You can now share your screen with others while disabling notifications to avoid interruptions, making it particularly useful for collaborative work or virtual meetings. This feature streamlines communication and enhances productivity, whether you’re working remotely or engaging in a group project.

Subscription Management

Managing your subscriptions has never been simpler with iOS 18. The updated interface allows you to switch plans easily, ensuring you can adapt your subscriptions to your changing needs without any hassle. This feature provides a clear overview of your active subscriptions and enables you to make informed decisions about which services you want to continue using.

Battery Settings

iOS 18 introduces new charge limit options designed to optimize your device’s battery health. You can set a maximum charge limit to prolong your battery’s lifespan, preventing overcharging and reducing wear and tear. Additionally, the updated 5G settings provide recommendations for when to use 5G and when to switch to LTE, helping you save power and extend your device’s battery life.

Privacy and Security

iOS 18 places a strong emphasis on privacy and security, introducing several enhancements to protect your data and give you greater control over your device:

Private Wi-Fi address: This feature enhances your privacy by regularly changing your device's Wi-Fi address, making it harder for others to track your location or monitor your online activities.

App access control: You now have detailed control over which apps can access your contacts and photos, ensuring your personal information remains secure and only shared with apps you trust.

Disable app tracking: iOS 18 allows you to disable app tracking requests, preventing apps from tracking your activity across other apps and websites. This feature gives you more control over your data and helps maintain your privacy.

Analytics and advertising settings: You can now manage how your data is used for analytics and advertising purposes, giving you the power to opt-out of data collection or limit the information shared with third parties.

Stolen device protection: iOS 18 introduces a new feature that helps protect your device if it is lost or stolen, making it harder for unauthorized individuals to access your personal information.

App privacy report: The app privacy report monitors app permissions and network activity, providing transparency about how your data is used and which apps are accessing your information.

These settings and features in iOS 18 aim to provide you with greater control, improved functionality, and enhanced privacy on your device. By exploring and using these hidden gems, you can unlock the full potential of your iOS device and enjoy a more personalized, secure, and efficient user experience. Head on over to Zollotech at the link below to watch the video.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



