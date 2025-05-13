iOS 18.5: 5 Game-Changing Features You Need to See

Apple’s iOS 18.5 brings a collection of updates designed to enhance usability, accessibility, and functionality across its ecosystem. While some highly anticipated features have been delayed, this release focuses on refining existing tools and introducing incremental improvements. Below is a detailed look at the most significant updates in iOS 18.5 in a new video from HotshotTek.

1. Simplified Apple Care and Warranty Access

Managing warranty information has become more efficient with iOS 18.5. A redesigned interface in the “General” section of the Settings app now includes a dedicated area for Apple Care and warranty details. This update allows users to quickly check their coverage status, access repair options, and connect with Apple Support when needed. By centralizing this information, Apple has made it easier to troubleshoot issues or verify warranty coverage, saving users both time and effort.

2. Improved Back Tap Functionality

The Back Tap feature, which lets users assign specific actions to double or triple taps on the back of their iPhone, has received a notable enhancement. The reintroduction of the “Show Banner” functionality provides visual feedback through notification banners whenever an action is triggered. This improvement makes the feature more intuitive and user-friendly, making sure that users are always aware of the shortcuts they activate. Whether you’re launching an app or performing a system action, the enhanced Back Tap functionality adds a layer of convenience and accessibility.

3. Expanded Satellite Connectivity

Apple continues to advance its satellite communication capabilities with iOS 18.5. Emergency messaging via satellite is now available in select regions of the UK, with plans for further expansion globally. Additionally, Starlink satellite compatibility has been extended to iPhone 13 models, allowing off-grid internet access in remote areas. These updates highlight Apple’s commitment to keeping users connected, even in challenging or isolated environments, making iPhones more reliable for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers.

4. Updates to Apple Arcade and Mail App

Entertainment and productivity receive significant attention in this update. Apple Arcade expands its offerings with new games, including *Uno Arcade*, appealing to both casual players and competitive gamers. Meanwhile, the Mail app introduces new customization options, such as the ability to show or hide contact photos, alongside other usability improvements. These changes aim to enhance the user experience, whether you’re enjoying a gaming session or managing your email inbox more efficiently.

5. Enhanced Parental Controls and Pride-Themed Features

Parental controls in Screen Time have been upgraded to notify parents whenever a Screen Time passcode is used, providing greater oversight and security. Additionally, Apple celebrates Pride Month with new customization options, including a Pride-themed wallpaper for iPhones and Apple Watches, as well as a matching watch band. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and personalization, empowering users to tailor their devices to their preferences and values.

Additional Features and Delays

iOS 18.5 also introduces smaller updates and adjustments that enhance the overall user experience:

The “Recover All” feature in the Photos app’s recently deleted section has been removed, with expectations for its return in a future release.

The Apple TV app now supports content purchases via iPhone, even on third-party devices, further integrating Apple’s ecosystem across platforms.

The long-awaited charging time estimation feature remains absent, with speculation that it may debut in iOS 19.

iOS 18.5 emphasizes practical improvements and accessibility over dramatic changes. From enhanced parental controls to expanded satellite connectivity, this update addresses real-world needs while adding thoughtful touches like Pride-themed customization. Although some features have been delayed, the updates in this release demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the user experience and strengthen its ecosystem.

