iOS 17.2 beta 3 in action (Video)

Apple released its iOS 17.2 beta 3 software about two weeks ago, we are expecting to see a new beta this week. We have already seen a couple of videos of 17.2 beta 3 and now we have another one.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another looks at the iOS 17.2 beta 3 software and its range of features, let’s find out some more details on what Apple has included in this beta.

A notable addition in iOS 17.2 is the Apple Journal app. Initially introduced in iOS 17, this app is tailored for creating daily journals and comes equipped with various innovative features. For music enthusiasts, this update brings new elements to the Music app, including a ‘Favourites’ playlist and ‘Collaborative Playlists’, which allow users to curate playlists collaboratively with friends.

Currently, this release marks the third beta in the series, indicating that one or two more betas may be expected before the final version is rolled out, we are expecting a new beta this week. the final version of Apple’s iOS 17.2 is expected sometime in early December, potentially in the first week. We will provide updates regarding the release date as soon as more information becomes available.

