iOS 16 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released the iOS 16 Release Candidate to developers, this was released after the press event earlier this week.

The Release Candidate should be the final version of iOS 16 that is released to developers, assuming that no issues are found in the software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.

The iOS 16 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

iOS 16 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen and a range of customizable widgets. The iPhone 14 will come with an always-on display which should make use of these new widgets.

There is also a new Lock Down mode which is designed to protect your device if you are facing security issues. There will be a range of updates for many of Apple apps like Safari, Mail, FaceTime, Maps, and many more.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16 to be released next Monday the 12th of September, pre-orders of the new iPhones start today and the handsets go on sale next Friday. Apple has confirmed that iOS 16 is coming next Monday.

