iOS 16 Public Beta 2, what’s new (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 4 to developers and they also released iOS 16 Public Beta 2 to public beta testers.

We have already seen a video of the new iOS 16 beta 4 in action and now we get to have a look at the new iOS 16 Public Beta 2.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest public beta of iOS 16 and the range of new features that are coming to the iPhone.

﻿

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 16 software update.

This includes a new lock screen with a range of customizable widgets, plus an always-on display for the new iPhone 14 Pro models. There will also be major updates for a wide range of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, and many more.

There is also the new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you protect your iPhone if you are facing security problems on your iPhone.

Apple will be releasing iOS 16 sometime in September, it will land at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range. We will also have iPadOS 16 at the same time and the new watchOS 9. Apple is also expected to release its next-generation Apple Watch at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals