iOS 16.4 to bring new HomeKit Architecture

Apple has yet to release any betas of iOS 16.4, we were expecting to see one this week, but now it looks like it may not arrive until next week.

Apple recently released their iOS 16.3 update a couple of weeks ago, we may also get iOS 16.3.1 sometime before the iOS 16.4 update lands.

Now we have some details on what is coming to the iPhone when the new iOS 16.4 update is released, according to MacRumors we can expect a revamped HomeKit architecture with the release.

Apple was apparently getting ready to launch this new HomeKit architecture back in December with their iOS 16.2 software update. The software was apparently pulled from the iOs 16.2 updates at the last minute.

Apple said that it had been removed on a temporary basis and that it would be coming back and now some new code has been discovered that confirms it will land in the new 16.4 release.

The HomeKit Architecture will apparently be available in the first beta of 16.4 and then assuming there are no further issues with it, it will make it to the final version.

The updated HomeKit Architecture is apparently designed to improve the reliability and efficiency of smart home accessories and Apple devices. as soon as we get some details on when this new beta will land, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals