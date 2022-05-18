iOS 15.5 in action (Video)

Apple released a range of new software updates earlier this week, this included the new iOS 15.5 update for the iPhone.

Other updates that Apple released include iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS Monterey 12.4, tvOS 15.5, and more.

Yesterday we go to have a look at a video of the new iOS 15.5 software and now we have another video, the video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the latest iOS software release.

The new iOS 15.5 software update is now available to download, you can install it from the settings menu on your device. To install the update open the Settings app on your iPhone and then go to General > Software update.

Here are the release notes for this software update:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

