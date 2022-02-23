iOS 15.4 beta 4 in action again (Video)

Apple has released a range of new betas for their devices, this includes, iOS 15.4 beta 4 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4 beta 4, watchOS 8.5 beta 4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and HomePodOS 15.4. So far these new betas have been released to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers.

Earlier today we got to see a video of the new iOS 15.4 beta 4 software and now we have another video from Brandon Butch that gives us another look at this new release.

As we can see from the video there is a range of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 15.4 software update.

This includes the new feature for Apple’s Face ID that will allow you to unlock your iPhone when wearing a face mask with face ID, this feature will apparently only be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro handsets and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices.

There is also a new feature for Apple’s AirTag which makes it perfectly clear to people that it is illegal for them to use an AirTag to track someone. This will happen when you pair a new AirTag with your iPhone and it is designed to protect people’s privacy.

Apple is expected to release iOS 15.4 next month, we are expecting the software to land the same week as Apple’s press event which is rumored for the 8th of March.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals