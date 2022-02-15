iOS 15.3.1 battery test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 15.3.1 software update for the iPhone, the update fixed some security issues in Apple’s iOS.

Now we have a battery test video from iAppleBytes to find out if there are any changes in battery performance in this update.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests iOS 15.3.1 on a number of iPhones, this includes the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE2, lets find out how the batteries perform.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major improvements in battery life in this iOS 15.3.1 software update over iOS 15.3. This was as expected as this update really only comes with some security updates and bug fixes.

Apple is currently working on iOS 15.4, we had the second beta of this recently and this update could bring some battery life improvements to the iPhone. As well as iOS 15.4, there are also betas of iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterery 12.3 and more.

Apple is expected to release these new betas sometime in March, an exact release date is not known as yet, but we have an idea of when it will land. Apple is rumored to be holding a press event on the 8th of March, it is possible that these updates could come the same week.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

